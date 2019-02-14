As children, one of the things we look forward to most through the year is the county fair. Just like a birthday or Christmas, it only comes once a year and you have only a short amount of time to enjoy it.
Those who attend the fair usually do so with a smile on their face. Many like to go so they can ride the park rides, while others may go so they can enjoy the food from the various vendors. Yes, believe it or not, some people wait all year long to buy some cotton candy or an “elephant ear” at the fair.
A lot of children across the county will work hard for months on their projects that will be shown at the fair. Some will choose to sew a piece of clothing, while others may prepare a jelly or jam. Some children may draw or paint a picture to be entered in a competition. Some will choose to raise an animal in preparation of the livestock auction, while others may grow a young citrus tree to be judged.
On Tuesday, the Pee Wee Livestock division held its event. Many of the animals in the Pee Wee division were on loan from dairy ranches and farms in the area. Some of them were only days old, with the oldest not being more than six months old. The only real requirement was that the child presenter belonged to one of the local 4-H clubs in Highlands County. Some of the kids wore their western clothing; others had belt buckles from previous events. When it was over, everyone had a feeling of accomplishment. You could sense it in the air.
It’s also important to note that not all of the children who enter the competitions will be from the FFA organizations in the county’s schools or from 4-H clubs across the county. Some may be members of other youth organizations.
The fair also presents pageants each year, which have been a long tradition in the county. The pageants have afforded scholarships and life lessons to local young ladies. Little Miss Highlands County 2019 is Carlisle Kenyon. In her division are Kaia McGhee as Miss Photogenic and Scarlett Lackey as Miss Congeniality. Junior Miss Highlands County 2019 is Amy Emma Rowe. Also in this division were: fourth runner-up, Emilie Franklin; third runner-up (and Miss Congeniality), Genesis Shannon; second runner-up, Emma Rapp; first runner-up, Mia Santana; and Arianne McAfee as Miss Photogenic. Miss Highlands County 2019 is Amy Schlosser. Her court included fourth runner-up, Janelle Alomar; third runner-up, Hailey Todd; second runner-up, Phoebe Lackey; first runner-up, Olivia Gallo.
All of them, from pageant participants to livestock participants, and artists to food presenters, should learn a greater sense of responsibility, as well as pride for a job well done.
The county fair is also be an opportunity for those who missed AgVenture in November to get a hands-on experience to gain a slight idea about the area’s agriculture. Cowtown USA is new to the fair this year and offers children and adults the opportunity to milk cows and make butter and ice cream. People can also learn about citrus, poultry, beef and strawberries during the miniature version of AgVenture.
This year marks the 81st running of the Highlands County Fair. Always a thrill to attend with the opportunities to learn something new and see friends and neighbors that you might not have seen in a while.
Other fun stuff includes Scott’s Crazy Comedy Magic Show and Tricky Dogs, featuring five to six rescue dogs that have been trained to perform tricks. Eudora Farms Interactive Petting Zoo and Red Dragon Laser Tag are favorites of kids of all ages.
Tonight at 6 p.m. is the livestock auction, always an exciting place to be. Large animals such as hogs, steer, heifers and goat will be sold.
Two concerts will wrap up the nine-day event on Saturday. Black Bird Anthem will play some southern rock music at 2 p.m. on the fair’s stage, followed by TC Carr and the Bolts of Blue singing blues, of course, at 8:30 p.m.
The temperatures are a little cooler than they were last week and there is no rain in the forecast so the weather is perfect fair weather. General admission is normally $8 per person, but children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Highlands County public schools are closed today and Friday, so hopefully local children will be able to enjoy the fun and excitement this year’s fair offers.
The fair closes Saturday, Feb. 16.
