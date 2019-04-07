The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of April gives anglers the end of the new moon phase and the start of the first quarter moon phase and a weather forecast which predicts---after today’s ideal sunny fishing condition--a rainy-season type pattern, dominated by a moderate southerly wind, afternoon thunderstorms, and mostly cloudy skies.
Today’s weather will be excellent for catching fish. Fifty-fifty sun to cloud ratio, ideal winds speeds under ten miles per hour out of the southeast and ideal water temperatures which will produce feeding fish in the mid-afternoon hours and mid-morning hours.
Monday a low pressure tropical system will produce rainy-season type weather conditions with thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, Monday through Wednesday. Tuesday a medium to strong southwesterly wind will produce rainfall through Wednesday midday and drop temperatures about five degrees.
The last two days of the new moon phase occur today and Monday which will produce above-average fishing results during the moonrise and moon overhead periods. When the winds pick-up, the fish will begin to feed as they ‘adjust’ to the shallows due to higher atmospheric pressure.
At the current water temperature in the lower seventy degree range, fish are feeding in major migrations about every three to four days with some light feeding on the day in between. However with the upper eighty degree temps today and Monday, that duration will shorten to a three-day cycle.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing conditions except for Tuesday and Wednesday when a mild front moves through the state. The second half of the week will be fair to good with near perfect water temperatures by next weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday morning, just prior to the first quarter moon phase which arrives Friday—Friday morning also could be the next aggressive feeding day but it will all depend on the timing of the low pressure system arriving Monday.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:23 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:27 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 1-4 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and the rating will decline slightly to a 4-5 rating from Tuesday and Wednesday.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:47 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:10 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by about 45 minutes and will decrease in feed rating by one number.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 7-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level, which is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season has started. Expect to see bigger males forcing smaller males from lakes and rivers and into smaller water bodies and even your swimming pools, for the next four months.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator, if you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities, who will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Like the threat of a mother bear when she’s protecting her cubs, so too is the unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.