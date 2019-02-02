We live in an age of “Give me, give me, give me.” The late President Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; instead ask what you can do for your country.” This means taking individual responsibility.
We are all responsible for every action we take, every word we utter. Please remember no child is born with a belief system. We all develop our own individual belief system within the first 12-20 years of our life. We are taught by our parents, our siblings, our religious leaders, our government, our teachers but it is each individual's responsibility to think, “Is this the best path to a happy and good life?”
The blame game must stop – blame is for weaklings. We each choose to be strong or weak. Some religions, especially Christianity, teach a good path to a good and happy life. Following the 10 Commandments is a good road map and prayer is a pleasant way to cement faith into your mind. It takes individual responsibility to create action out of one’s prayers.
Our individual actions or words must be structured to benefit not only us but also those around us. When we find ourselves in a negative situation it is our responsibility to protect ourselves with distance and not contribute to the problem, i.e. walk away. It is not our responsibility to bring about change in others. Others must seek change or rote in their barrel. Live by example.
Tom Judge
Sebring
