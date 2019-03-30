The most important things in life have to be taken on faith, such as the idea of a Creator or of a life after death. People have all kinds of ideas ranging from non-belief to full acceptance of a Creator and future life. One must have faith to believe in these things. Paul explained, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1)
It is difficult to explain a Creator who is unseen and who has always existed, yet there is a physical example that also cannot be explained. I am referring to space. Who can say there is a beginning or an end to space? And if space wasn’t always there, what took its place beforehand? an atheist will tell you he doesn’t believe in anything he can’t see, yet he usually accepts scientific explanations regarding the source of matter, which is invisible and non-perceptible. One atheist told me that science was the creator.
Some of those who cannot accept a belief in life after death say, “There is not enough room for everybody there.” But the spiritual world is devoid of time and space. It is after the nature of intellectual realities, such as thought, knowledge, love, happiness, and grief, which take up no space and are imperceptible to the senses. If they did consume space, humans would look like unworldly creatures, with heads much larger than their bodies.
The day will come when each of us will learn the truth about the above subjects.
From “The Bible Revisited” by George Savitt. For questions or comments, contact 1-800-UNITE (1-800-228-6483) or use websites, www.bahai.us, or www.global perspective.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'll rely on science over superstition any time. There is no requirement to believe in some unproven phantasm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.