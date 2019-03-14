To know the purpose of church, or why it exists, the first look should be at the church's Mission Statement.
A look at the Mission Statement of Southside Baptist Church, 379 South Commerce Avenue, just off the downtown area, lets people know why the church exists.
“Our Mission Statement is, 'Know Christ, Grow in Christ, Show the love of Christ,'” says Pastor David Altman, “You will find it on everything we do. It is the reason we are here. We want people to know we are a Christ-centered church. Our desire is to bring glory to God by influencing people's lives through Christ.”
The church's plan follows the Missions Statement, according to Pastor Altman.
“We want people to be introduced to Jesus, to Know Christ. At Southside, we have resources through Christian Education to help people Grow in Christ. Then, we encourage people to share the love of Christ through ministry to those around them.”
Christian Education is a priority at Southside Baptist Church. There are Sunday School classes for all ages, including several Bible Study classes for adults each Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Children also have additional educational opportunities with Children's Church on Sunday Morning and AWANA for elementary grades Wednesday Evening. For Middle and High School ages it's the “One Sixteen Student Ministry,” Wednesday Evenings. Nursery is available for children through ages 2 at all services.
The vibrant “L.I.F.E.” Young Adult class on Wednesday evening helps young adults through the day to day struggles of faith in their lives. The acronym “L.I.F.E.” stands for Living In Faith Everyday.
Southside Baptist Church also has a special time for Senior Adults, too. Seniors enjoy the “Forever Friends” ministry the third Tuesday of each month November through March. Seniors attending Forever Friends receive a hot meal and enjoy ministry while getting to know others their age.
Pastor David Altman is celebrating his 20th anniversary as Senior Pastor of the Congregation. Associate Pastor Ryan Myhre joined the staff in 2016.
Pastor Altman laughed as he talked about their ministry together.
“It's a case of two different people from two completely different parts of the country put together by God. Pastor Ryan is from Minnesota and I am native to Florida, but it was God who put us together and He knew exactly what He was doing. It is a perfect fit.”
Pastor Altman is a graduate of Clearwater Christian College. He previously served churches in Largo and Bradenton, Florida.
Pastor Myhre earned an International Business Degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and Masters in Divinity through Baptist Bible Seminary in Clark's Summit, Pennsylvania. He previously served a church in Moorhead.
More extensive information about the church's ministries and current events can be found on their Facebook page or their web page, mysouthsidebc.com. Sunday Sermons can be found on the church's Facebook page or at Pastor Altman's YouTube Channel.
Easter Sunrise Service on the Circle
For the third consecutive year Southside Baptist Church of Sebring will host the Easter Sunrise Service at the downtown traffic circle park.
Senior Pastor David Altman of Southside said it has been a great success.
“The first year, we did not know quite what to expect but everything went well beyond all of our expectations. Last year was a tremendous success with an increase in attendance and a great service!”
Pastor Altman said it is very special to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ as the sun rises over the park.
“You really get a sense of what was experienced that first Easter Morning,” said Pastor Altman.
The Sunrise service will begin at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday Morning, April 23, and is expected to last 35-45 minutes. There will be music and drama along with a short message.
According to Pastor Altman, the church will provide chairs along with juice and coffee.
“People may also bring their own chairs if they prefer,” said Pastor Altman, “We invite everyone to join us. This is a time we can celebrate the Resurrection of Christ as a community. And it's a perfect place in the center of the city”
“If people have a church home but their church does not have an Easter Sunrise Service, we invite them to come join us at the circle,” said Pastor Altman, “If you do not have a church home, of course you are welcome to join us, too. This is a celebration of the victory Christ won over death when He rose from the dead on that first Easter morning. Christian people need to gather together and celebrate this event.”
Pastor Altman is celebrating 20 years as Pastor of Southside.
The Sunrise service is part of a full Easter weekend at Southside. A Prayer Service is planned for 6 p.m. at the church Good Friday evening to begin the Easter weekend and a great Easter Sunday Morning Worship Service, according to the Pastor.
“Friday evening we will pray for the Sunrise service but also for the Community and needs of the community,” said Pastor Altman, “We'll also have a special Easter Morning Worship Service at the church at 10:45 am and everyone is welcome.”
“It is really nice to be able to host such a service as the Sunrise Service and do so in the center of the city,” said Pastor Altman, “We would really like to thank all who have helped make this an exciting reality.”
Southside Baptist Church is located at 379 South Commerce Avenue, just blocks from the downtown park.
