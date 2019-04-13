SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church is a member of the Florida/Georgia District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The church holds to the truths of the inspired Scriptures and the Scripture is its source for Christian teaching. The church has an infant through VPK school, a Faith Child Development Center, which provides opportunities for children to grow spiritually in the love of Jesus Christ, and to develop socially, emotionally, physically, and intellectually. LIC C10HI0527.
Additionally, the church has Faith’s Closet Thrift store, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday. It provides a community food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday.
The church welcomes all to come and worship with at 9 a.m. Sundays. If you do not have a home church, you are invited to join the church family. If your home church is elsewhere, you are invited to make Faith Church your “home church away from home” for the extent of your stay here in Florida.
The congregation is warm and loving where all can feel welcome and accepted. If you have any questions about the church, or are in need of spiritual guidance, stop by the church office or call.
