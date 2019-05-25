Modern Day Princesses

Participants being crowned Saturday evening as Walker Memorial Academy celebrated its modern day princesses. Seated from left: Ashley Rolle and Sofia Labrador; standing from left: Hana Brown, Ayana Kaiser, Brittney Fann, Florida representative of Modern Day Princess program and executive director and founder of Beauty Fit for a Queen; Andrea Solver and Camaia Odom.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — The first school in Highlands County to partner with the Becoming a Modern Day Princess program, according to Brittney Fann, Florida representative of MDP, is Walker Memorial Academy in Avon Park.

The 10-week Bible-based course for eighth-grade girls concluded last Saturday evening with the Crowning Ceremony as fathers and other family members affirmed their present and future support so that each girl can achieve her identity, in spite of the pressures of cultural influences.

Fann noted that “true beauty” is the understanding of life’s real purpose — to live as a Princess of God.

“Surrounding yourself with women who challenge you to be courageous to do the right thing. It is hard, but worthy,” said Valerie Sigamani, guest speaker and facilitator of the Academy program. “Esther is an example of a courageous woman of the Bible whom God prepared for a special role in history.”

Principal Jacqueline Colon-Diaz added, “With the success of this first-year program, we will continue to offer the Becoming a Modern Day Princess program next school year.”

