River Angus Gillilan was born at 10:54 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 to Ashley and Curtis Gillilan of Sebring at Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center. He was 8 pounds, 5 ounces and 20.5 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Darrell, Molly and Carson of Sebring. Paternal grandparents are Sid and Missie Gillilan.
Levi James Peavy was born at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 to Corstiana and Aaron Trevor Peavy of Sebring at Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center. He was 9 pounds, 14 ounces and 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Arie and Elizabeth Heijkoop. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Beverley Peavy.
Lily Sky and Violet Rain Mast were born Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 at Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center to Kelsea Lorne and Cody Mast of Lake Placid. Lily Sky was born at 10:12 p.m. She was 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Violet Rain was born at 10:17 p.m. She was 3 pounds, 11 ounces.
Gavin Jay Martin was born at 11:18 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 to Chelsey and Brent Martin of Sebring at Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center. He was 9 pounds, 6.5 ounces and 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are R.J. and Brandi Kirby. Paternal grandparents are Tonya and Wayne Boatwright and Marvin and Crystal Martin.
