Lucas Wade Setters was born at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 to Amber Mills and Jeremy Setters Jr. of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 9 pounds, 10 ounces and 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Melissa Walker and Thomas Mills. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and Jeremy Setters.
