Josiah Edward Dominguez was born at 8:26 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 to Jennamarie Velez and Leonardo Dominguez of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Luis and Ann-Marie Velez. Paternal grandparents are Armando and Isabel Dominguez.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments