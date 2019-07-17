Savannah Grace Verrilli was born at 3:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 to Tiffany Ann Lemay and John Anthony Verrilli of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. She was 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Susan A. Lemay and Elbert C. Griffin. Paternal grandparents are Joan Strickland and John Verrilli Sr.
