Elijah Christopher Joseph was born at 10:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 to Angela Pamphile and Joshua Joseph of Avon Park at AdventHealth. He was 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Maternal grandmother is Marie Pamphile. Paternal grandfather is Manuelle Joseph.
Israel Chantes was born at 10:06 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 to Mayra Guadalupe Garcia and Marcos Chantes Flores of Hardee County at AdventHealth. He was 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Julio Garcia and Elida Moreno. Paternal grandparents are Jose I. Chantes and Alicia Flores.
Neliza Marie Burch was born at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 to Leticia Stout and Wayne Burch of Sebring at AdventHealth. She was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 inches long. Maternal grandmother is Susan Taqui. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Lyle Burch.
