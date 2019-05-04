SEBRING — A lot happened in the year 1919. The League of Nations was formed in Versailles, facilitating the end of World War I. The first pop-up toaster was invented, the rotary dial telephone was invented and Daylight Saving Time was approved for the first time.
Today, WWI is in the history books, rotary dial phones are out and Daylight Saving Time is on its way out, at least a majority of Floridians hope. Only the the pop-up toaster has lasted as long as Frank Lybarger.
Born in Geneva, Indiana on May 4, 1919 he was one of five children consisting of three boys and two girls. Lybarger began driving at the age of 14 and graduated high school at 18.
At 21, he entered the United States Army and fought for his country during World War II. Part of the U.S. Army Infantry, 3rd Division, 5th Army, he trained in Africa, spent time in Italy and fought for General George S. Patton in France.
Overseas for 28 months, Lybarger was part of the forces that liberated France from the Germans. Later in life, he would receive a commendation from the French government for his part in the French Liberation.
His two brothers also fought overseas; Dave was in the Signal Corp and ended up in the same part of the war as Lybarger, and his brother Pat was an engineer in England.
During his time in France, he had a brief encounter with a German patrol. The enemy planned to capture Lybarger and his fellow soldiers. Lybarger had other ideas. “I shot my way out of that.”
Lybarger said he used the fact that his captors didn’t speak English to communicate with the rest of his men. As they walked, Lybarger turned around as quickly as he could and shot a German soldier. Lybarger and the three men with him took out their captors and returned to their front line.
“We were captured maybe only 15 or 20 minutes,” Lybarger said.
Lybarger was wounded twice during the war, including once by a sniper’s bullet. During one of his recoveries, he was hospitalized in Italy near Mt. Vesuvius. At that time, the volcano was erupting, spewing ash and lava into the air and into the sea. “It was something to see,” Lybarger said. “It really was like fireworks at night.”
Later on he was on a ship in the Mediteranean Sea, on its way to the Southern Pacific Ocean, a post he had volunteered for. But before the ship could get into the ocean, the Japanese surrendered and the war was over. Given the chance, he would do it again. “It was an experience, something you never forget,” Lybarger said.
He left the service at the end of WWII as a captain and returned home to Indiana. He had lost his mother while he was overseas, finding out through a letter. During one particular mail call, he received 30 letters but only one of those talked about his mother’s passing. If not for that letter writer, he may not have found out until he returned home years later.
Returning to his hometown, he was greeted on the street by a little girl that he did not recognize, so he asked her who she was. “I says do I know you,” Lybarger said. “She says you better, because I’m your sister.”
She had grown so much in the almost five years he had been gone that he didn’t recognize her anymore.
In the interim two years he was introduced to the woman who would become his wife, Jane, and they were eventually married in 1947. The couple is still together after 72 years of marriage. Lybarger became a father himself soon after, producing three boys of his own.
The family continued to live in Indiana for 53 years before deciding to sell the family home and retire to Florida. Two of his sons lived in Texas and one right here in Sebring. Lybarger and his wife had been visiting Florida and their son Bruce for years so it was an easy decision which state would be their new home.
Lybarger has been a full-time resident of Sebring now for 20 years and a member of First United Methodist Church just as long. “The good Lord has been on my side,” Lybarger said.
When he moved to Sebring, Lybarger was working with automobile auctions. Later on he would find joy in helping others with errands like going to the bank, dropping things at the post office and paying bills. He also spent several years volunteering at the Sebring International Raceway.
His favorite pastimes, however, are coin collecting and watching the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball. For his 98th birthday party, the family took Lybarger to Tropicana Field so that he could see the team in person.
When asked what he attributes to such a long life, Lybarger said clean living worked for him.
“I never abused my body,” Lybarger said. “Very little drinking, very little helling around. I lived a pretty clean life. I’ve been very fortunate.”
This year, for his 100th birthday, Lybarger is spending the afternoon with the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529. Festivities are from 1-3 p.m. at the Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. and anyone wanting to stop by and wish he well are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.