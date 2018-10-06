First Responders Appreciation Day
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will host its 3rd annual First Responders Appreciation Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Giving thanks and honoring those men and women who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our community. Luncheon served in Parrish Hall afterwards. For information, call 863-385-7679 or email stagnes@stagnessebring.org.
Blood Bus in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The One Blood Bus will be at St. James Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 5380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. To reserve a time, call Ted Brown at 863-465-4027.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren will hold a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 700 S. Pine St. in Sebring. Dine-in or carry-out. Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, green beans, beverage and dessert. $10 donation is suggested. Tickets or phone calls in advance to help with head count. For information, call 863-385-1597.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.