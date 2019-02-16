Family Discovery Day
SEBRING — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will host Family Discovery Day from noon to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 16 at 3235 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. Admission is free. You can register at the door at 11:30 a.m. or in advance at highlandscountyweekofthefamily.org.
Free Mobile Dental Bus
SEBRING — First Baptist Church will be hosting the Free Mobile Dental Bus on Monday, Feb. 25 — Wednesday, Feb. 27. Prescreening and appointments are from 9 a.m. to noon today, Feb. 16 at the church.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
Skylarks play
SEBRING — Another fun night of dancing will be at 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 16. Live music with the Skylarks. Tickets $10 and bring your own snacks. Bottled water, soda and other drinks available for donation.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
Kriegers in concert
SEBRING — Southside Baptist Church will host The Kriegers in concert at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Tickets are $7 and include lunch to follow the concert. For information, call 863-385-0752.
Church garage sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have its garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace, Inc.
Bachman to speak at Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Browns from LeMars, Iowa will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp. All are welcome. The Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Road (across from Walmart and U.S. 27), Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Also, at 10 a.m. Tuesdays during the months of February and March, Pastor Ray Bachman will be teaching a Bible study from the Acts of the Apostles, using his book, “Drastic Discipleship,” as the text. This will be held in the Luce Lounge.
