Pancake breakfast
LAKE PLACID — A free pancake breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. today at Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene, 512 W. Interlake Blvd., past the circle. The public is cordially invited.
Monday Night in Prophecy
SEBRING — Monday Night in Prophecy will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Pastor Buxbaum will share the latest news on eschatology, fulfillment of end-time prophecy in our times. The seminar is free.
VBS at Covenant Presbyterian
SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church will hold its SonWest Roundup Vacation Bible School from 6-7:45 p.m. on June 10-14 at the church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. This year’s theme is “A Rip-Roaring Good Time With Jesus.” Fun and adventure in the Wild West for kids K-5 through fifth grade. Parents are invited to the family supper at 5:30 p.m. To pre-register, visit cpcsebring.org.
Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid invites all children ages 4 years to fifth grade for its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 10-14, at the church, 117 N. Oak Ave. There will be Bible lessons, great music, fun crafts, recreation time and tasty snacks. This year’s theme will be “In the Wild.” For more information, call the church office at 863-465-2742 or register online at fpclp.com.
Centennial Gala
AVON PARK — A Centennial Celebration will then be held at New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 23. Presiding Elder James Oscar Williams Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. and The Right Reverend Adam Jefferson Richardson Jr., Senior Bishop and Presiding Prelate, will speak at 4 p.m. The church is at 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. 863-452-5211.
