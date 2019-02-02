The Lesters in concert
LAKE PLACID — The Southern Gospel singing group, The Lesters, will be in concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St. in Lake Placid. There is no charge for the concert but an offering will be taken. Everyone is welcome. For information, call the church at 863-699-0671.
New Scouting program
LAKE PLACID — A new program for children K-sixth grade has begun at the Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene. The program is Caravan Scouting Ministry, which meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. and the program is under the leadership of Tifany Grills and Marcia Taylor. Children through the program earn badges, learn life skills and biblical principals. All children are welcome.
Annual Camp meeting
AVON PARK — The 80th Annual Camp Meeting will be held Feb. 3-10. The opening meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 featuring Dr. Thomas Hermiz, camp president. The Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Road, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.org. Watch via livestream at avonpark.comp.org.
Free community health fair
SEBRING — Church on the Ridge will host a free Community Health Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 1130 State Road 17 North in Sebring. Free vital sign checks. Come learn about healthcare in our area.
Blood drive at St. James
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will host the One Blood bus from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. The church is at 5380 Placid View Drive. Reserve a time by calling Ted Brown at 863-465-4027.
Heartland Pops Band
SEBRING — For the fourth year in a row, the Heartland Pops Band brings a great variety of music, entertainment and celebration. The band will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. St. John United Methodist Church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. No cost for the concert; a love offering will be taken.
Family Discovery Day
SEBRING — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will host Family Discovery Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at 3235 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. Admission is free. You can register at the door at 11:30 a.m. or in advance at highlandscountyweekofthefamily.org.
