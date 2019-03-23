Men’s chorale in concert
LORIDA — Big Lake-Highlands Men’s Chorale will have their next concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Church of the Brethren in Lorida and at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee.
Chorale performs gospel and contemporary hymn music. Admission is free but a love offering will be taken.
Stephen Giegerich in concert
SEBRING — Stephen Giegerich will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Giegerich taught piano at Baptist Bible College for five years while going through seminary. He ministered in music at local churches when he and his wife were on deputation as part of their deputation presentation. He and his wife Charlene are missionaries with Baptist Mid-Missions in Campus Bible Fellowship International in South Bend, Indiana also reaching the campuses of Notre Dame and Indiana University.
He currently teaches piano to several Chinese children as well as ministering in music in local churches. He uses music as a tool to reach out to Chinese people.
Maranatha Baptist Church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd. in Sebring. Call 863-382-4301 for information.
Easter Eggstravaganza
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host a Children’s Easter Eggstravaganza from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the Genesis Center Yard, 117 N. Oak Ave. There will be crafts, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, bounce house, selfie with the Easter Bunny, egg hunt and a cakewalk. This is a free event. For more information, call Debbie Bloemsma at 863-446-0041.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.