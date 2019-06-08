VBS at Covenant Presbyterian

SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church will hold its SonWest Roundup Vacation Bible School from 6-7:45 p.m. on June 10-14 at the church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. The theme is “A Rip-Roaring Good Time With Jesus.” Fun and adventure in the Wild West awaits for kids K-5 through fifth grade. Parents are invited to the family supper at 5:30 p.m.

To pre-register, visit cpcsebring.org.

First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine

SEBRING — Vacation Bible School begins Monday, June 17 and runs through Thursday, June 20 from 5-8 p.m. each night for kids ages 3 through fifth grade. A light supper will be served.

The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.

Vacation Bible School

LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid invites all children ages 4 years to fifth grade for its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 10-14, at the church, 117 N. Oak Ave. There will be Bible lessons, great music, fun crafts, recreation time and tasty snacks. This year’s theme will be “In the Wild.”

For more information, call the church office at 863-465-2742 or register online at fpclp.com.

Centennial Gala

AVON PARK — A Centennial Celebration will be held at New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 23. Presiding Elder James Oscar Williams Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. and The Right Reverend Adam Jefferson Richardson Jr., Senior Bishop and Presiding Prelate, will speak at 4 p.m.

The church is at 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-452-5211 for information.

