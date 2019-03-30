Leisure Lakes Winter concert series
LAKE PLACID — Steve Ditchfield of the Ditchfield Family Singers will be in concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St. in Lake Placid. Everyone is invited and there will be “Dinner on the grounds” in the fellowship hall following the concert. There is no charge, but a love offering will be taken.
Gospel concert in Lorida
LORIDA — Bill and Linda Lewis of Gospel Glory will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at First Baptist Church of Lorida. A love offering will be taken to support the ministry. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. For information, call 863-655-1878.
Children’s Easter Eggstravaganza
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host a Children’s Easter Eggstravaganza from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 13, in the Genesis Center yard, 117 N. Oak Ave. There will be crafts, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, a bounce house, selfies with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt and cakewalk. This event is free. For information, call Debbie Bloemsma at 863-446-0041.
Youth group fish fry
SEBRING — The Youth Group at St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus will have a series of Fish Fry Fundraisers from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 5 and April 12, at 827 Hickory St. in Sebring. The price is $9 or $12 all-you-can-eat fried cod, coleslaw, baked beans, cookie, wine, coffee or tea. The public is invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.