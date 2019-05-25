Faith Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The New Floridians Gospel Group will appear at Faith Lutheran Church at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. A love offering will be taken. For information, call the church at 863-385-7848.
Centennial Gala
AVON PARK — A Centennial Celebration will be held at New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 23. Presiding Elder James Oscar Williams Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. and The Right Reverend Adam Jefferson Richardson Jr., senior bishop and presiding prelate, will speak at 4 p.m. The church is at 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. 863-452-5211.
Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid invites all children ages 4 years to fifth grade for its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 10-14, at the church, 117 N. Oak Ave. There will be Bible lessons, great music, fun crafts, recreation time and tasty snacks. This year’s theme will be “In the Wild.” For more information, call the church office at 863-465-2742 or register online at fpclp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.