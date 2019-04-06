Leisure Lakes Hoedown and supper
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church will host its annual Saturday Night Hoedown and Chili Supper this Saturday, April 6, at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St. in Lake Placid. Chili from mild to wild will be served at 5 p.m. and music gets underway at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. There is no charge but an offering will be taken.
For information, call the church at 863-699-0671.
Free pancake breakfast
LAKE PLACID — A free pancake breakfast will be held at the Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 6. The public is invited and it is organized by Pastor Donald Waller.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid.
Easter Eggstravaganza
LAKE PLACID — A children’s free Easter Eggstravaganza at the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid will take place for all children from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 13 outside on the lawn. There will be an egg hunt, selfies with the Easter Bunny and more! For more information, call Debbie Bloemsma at 863-446-0041.
The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. You can also call the church office at 863-465-2742.
Soda Festival tent
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will have a tent at the Sebring Soda Festival on the Circle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
Gospel concert in Lorida
LORIDA — Bill and Linda Lewis of Gospel Glory will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at First Baptist Church if Lorida, A love offering will be taken to support the ministry.
The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. For information, call 863-655-1878.
Youth group fish fry
SEBRING — The Youth Group at St. Catherine Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus will have a Fish Fry Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at 827 Hickory St. in Sebring. The price is $9 or $12 all-you-can-eat fried cod, coleslaw, baked beans, cookie, wine, coffee or tea. The public is invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.