Alpha program series
SEBRING — Alpha is a 12-week program designed to help people discover more about the Christian faith while sharing laughter and a meal. The Saturday, Feb. 23 edition will cover the “Holy Spirit” in three sessions.
At noon Thursday, Feb. 28, the series will cover “How Can I Make the Most of My Life?”
For information or to sign up, call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring; look for the large white cross.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — First Baptist Church will be hosting the Free Mobile Dental Bus on Monday, Feb. 25 — Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Sunday, March 3 is movie night outside under the stars. Event is free and everyone is invited.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
AP Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Holiness Camp service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 in the Tabernacle will feature Dr. Thomas Hermiz, Camp president and evangelist.
God’s Bible School and College choir from Cincinnati will present a concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp. All are welcome.
The Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart) in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Handbell concert in LP
LAKE PLACID — The Handbell Musicians of America will hold their annual Florida Festival at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid on March 1 and 2. An open-to-the-public closing concert will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Genesis Center, behind the church on Belleview Street and Dal Hall Boulevard. There is no charge for the concert but a love offering will be taken.
For more information, call 863-465-2742.
St. John in March
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church of Sebring will have its Spring Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 8 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9.
The Spring Spaghetti Dinner will be Tuesday, March 19, with tickets going on sale March 3. Seating will be at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Tickets will be $8. Take-out and walk-in tickets available at the door. To reserve tickets, call 863-382-1736.
The Highlands Ridge Chorale will be in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17.
St. John United Methodist Church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. For information, call 863-382-1736.
