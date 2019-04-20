Organ concert in AP
AVON PARK — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will host an organ concert by the organist from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Thursday, May 2 at the church, 595 E. Main St. Attendance is open and there will be a free-will offering to benefit Samaritan’s Touch. For information, contact the church at 863-453-4757.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.