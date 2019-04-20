Organ concert in AP

AVON PARK — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will host an organ concert by the organist from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Thursday, May 2 at the church, 595 E. Main St. Attendance is open and there will be a free-will offering to benefit Samaritan’s Touch. For information, contact the church at 863-453-4757.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments