Organ concert in AP
AVON PARK — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will host an organ concert by the organist from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Thursday, May 2 at the church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park. Attendance is open and there will be a free will offering to benefit Samaritan’s Touch. For information, contact the church at 863-453-4757.
Centennial Gala
AVON PARK — New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its Centennial Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at The Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park. Tickets can be purchased at the church office at 863-452-5211.
A Centennial Celebration will then be held at the church on Sunday, June 23. Presiding Elder James Oscar Williams Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. and The Right Reverend Adam Jefferson Richardson Jr., Senior Bishop and Presiding Prelate, will speak at 4 p.m.
The church is at 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park.
