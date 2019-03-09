Church Yard Sale
SEBRING — Sunridge Baptist Church will have a church yard sale to benefit children’s ministry from 8 a.m. to noon today, at 3704 Valerie Blvd. There will also be a bake sale and lunch will be available. Items for sale include four-wheelers, small freezers, household items, clothes and more.
Spring Bible Conference
WAUCHULA — Maranatha Baptist Church invites everyone to join them for Spring Bible Conference Sunday, March 10 through Wednesday, March 13. The theme for the meeting is “Steeple Standing Strong” featuring Evangelist Doug Wyler and “The Wylers on Wheels.”
Service schedule is Sunday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a covered dish lunch at 12:15 p.m. The church will provide paper goods and beverage. Weeknight services Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are at 7 p.m. There will be a program for children and nursery provided for all services.
The church is at 204 N. 9th Ave. in Wauchula. For more information, visit the church Facebook page (Maranatha Baptist Church of Hardee County) or call 863-832-7829.
Annual spring chorale concert
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Chorale will present its annual spring concert, “People, Places and Things – A Concert Like ‘Noun’ Other” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at St. John United Methodist Church, 3224 Grand Prix Drive. There is no charge, but donations are accepted and appreciated. For information, call the church at 863-382-1736.
One Night of Gospel
LAKELAND — Chapters Health Foundation will present One Night of Gospel, featuring Ernie Haase & Signature Sound with special musical guests, the Crossfire Quartet, at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Church at the Mall, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland. General admission seating opens at 5:50 p.m. This benefit concert will support, celebrate and honor the work of Good Shepherd Hospice and Kids Pack.
VIP tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. General admission tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting onog.live/tickets or by calling 863-551-4827.
St. John spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church of Sebring will have its spring spaghetti dinner Tuesday, March 19. Seating will be at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Tickets will be $8. Take-out and walk-in tickets available at the door. To reserve tickets call 863-382-1736.
Alpha program series
SEBRING — Alpha is a 12-week program designed to help people discover more about the Christian faith while sharing laughter and a meal. The Thursday, March 14 edition at noon will cover the “Why and Now Should I Tell Others?” For information or to sign up, call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the large white cross.
Men’s chorale in concert
LORIDA — Big Lake-Highlands Men’s Chorale will have their next concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Church of the Brethren in Lorida and at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. Chorale performs gospel and contemporary hymn music. Admission is free but a love offering will be taken.
Sky Family in concert
LORIDA — The Sky Family will present their Celtic Revival Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the First Baptist Church of Lorida, 1927 Blessings Ave. This is a high energy music, dance and Gospel production. No tickets are required but a love offering will be taken. For information, call 863-655-1878.
