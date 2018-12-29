Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Tuesdays, from 1:30–3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Small Hall, 118 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
GriefShare, a biblical 13-week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call church office at 863-465-2742, or go online to griefshare.org.
Church rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — The Community Church of God will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 12 at 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. For information, call 863-465-1874.
Reality Ranch Cowboy Church
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Reality Ranch Cowboy Church will have its 5D Tom Watts Memorial Barrel Race at noon Saturday, Jan. 27, 1980 State Road 66 in Zolfo Springs. Paul Daily of Wild Horse Ministries will speak at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 28, Tommy Brandt will be in concert at 11 a.m. with message by Kerry Kuhn. Reality Ranch Bronc and Bull Series will follow at 1 p.m. Concessions available and free admission. Everyone is welcome.
For information, call Randy Johnson at 863-781-1578.
Women together for Christ
LAKE PLACID — The Community Church of God will host a rally at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at 735 Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Prayers, music and more. Sharon Beck will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served and there will be door prizes. You must pre-register; cost is $10. For information, call 863-464-0014 or 863-465-1874. Cut off date is Jan. 29.
