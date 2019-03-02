Dancing at St. Agnes
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will have the last dance of the season with live music by the Skylarks at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets are $10 at the door. BYOB and snacks.
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. For information, call 863-385-7649.
Movie night
SEBRING — First Baptist Church of Lake Josphine will show “Grace Card” at 7 p.m. Sunday outside under the stars. The event is free and everyone is invited. Free popcorn, hot dogs and drinks too!
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
Spring Bible Conference
WAUCHULA — Maranatha Baptist Church invites everyone to join them for Spring Bible Conference Sunday, March 10 through Wednesday, March 13. The theme for the meeting is “Steeple Standing Strong” featuring Evangelist Doug Wyler and “The Wylers on Wheels.”
Service schedule is Sunday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a covered dish lunch at 12:15 p.m.; the church will provide paper goods and beverage. Weeknight services Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be a program for children and nursery provided for all services.
The church is at 204 N. 9th Ave. in Wauchula. For more information, visit the church Facebook page (Maranatha Baptist Church of Hardee County) or call 863-832-7829.
Alpha program series
SEBRING — Alpha is a 12-week program designed to help people discover more about the Christian faith while sharing laughter and a meal. The Thursday, March 7 edition will cover the “How Can I Resist Evil?” For information or to sign up, call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the large white cross.
AP Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Holiness Camp service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8 in the Tabernacle will feature Dr. Aruna Kahn, World Gospel Mission medical missionary to Tenwek Hospital in Kenya. Drs. Earle and Dorothy Bowen, Missions coordinators and camp residents, will preside and offer special music. All are welcome.
The Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart) in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
St. John in March
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church of Sebring will have its Spring Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 8 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9.
The Spring spaghetti dinner will be Tuesday, March 19, with tickets going on sale March 3. Seating will be at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Tickets will be $8. Take-out and walk-in tickets available at the door. To reserve tickets, call 863-382-1736.
The Highlands Ridge Chorale will be in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17.
St. John United Methodist Church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. For information, call 863-382-1736.
