Free pancake breakfast
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene will serve a free pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the fellowship hall of the church, 512 W. Interlake Blvd. The public is invited. Pastor Donald Waller is in charge of the event. Come enjoy food and fellowship.
‘In the Wild’ Vacation Bible School
SEBRING — Sunridge Baptist/Covenant Presbyterian Church will have its “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School from 6:15-8:45 p.m. from July 7-11 at the church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Ages K5 to grade 5 admitted free. Each day kids will make crafts, play fun games, enjoy tasty snacks, sing cool songs and learn about missions.
For information, call Cindy Finch at 863-214-6205 or visit sunridgebaptist.com.
‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is preparing for its sixth annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday, July 13 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
The Community Outreach will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” free concert will be 5-9 p.m.
The ministry is seeking your talents/gifts; whether that is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the outreach portion of the event they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items. The concert will consist of Christian music and the uplifting word of God.
For information or to help out, contact The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
