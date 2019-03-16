Annual spring chorale concert

SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Chorale will present its annual spring concert, “People, Places and Things-A Concert Like ‘Noun’ Other,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at St. John United Methodist Church, 3224 Grand Prix Drive. There is no charge but donations are accepted and appreciated. For information, call the church at 863-382-1736.

Thomas Shelton in concert

SEBRING — The public is invited to hear Thomas Shelton in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Alliance Church of Sebring, 4451 Sparta Road. No ticket required but a love offering will be taken. For information, call the church at 863-382-1343.

St. John spaghetti dinner

SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church of Sebring will have its spring spaghetti dinner Tuesday, March 19. Seating will be at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Tickets will be $8. Take-out and walk-in tickets available at the door. To reserve tickets call 863-382-1736.

Trumpet artist comes to LP

LAKE PLACID — Denver Bierman, lead singer and trumpet player for the Mile High Orchestra, will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Lake Placid Presbyterian’s Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. There is no charge for the concert but a love offering will be collected for the artist and his travel expenses. For more information, call the church at 863-465-2742.

Alpha program series

SEBRING — Alpha is a 12-week program designed to help people discover more about the Christian faith while sharing laughter and a meal. The Thursday, March 21 edition at noon will cover “Does God Heal Today?” For information or to sign up, call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring; look for the large white cross.

One Night of Gospel

LAKELAND — Chapters Health Foundation will present One Night of Gospel, featuring Ernie Haase & Signature Sound with special musical guests, the Crossfire Quartet, at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Church at the Mall, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland. General admission seating opens at 5:50 p.m. This benefit concert will support, celebrate and honor the work of Good Shepherd Hospice and Kids pack.

VIP tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. General admission tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting onog.live/tickets or by calling 863-551-4827.

Men’s chorale in concert

LORIDA — Big Lake-Highlands Men’s Chorale will have their next concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Church of the Brethren in Lorida and at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. The Chorale performs gospel and contemporary hymn music. Admission is free but a love offering will be taken.

Sky Family in concert

LORIDA — The Sky Family will present their Celtic Revival Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 22 at First Baptist Church of Lorida, 1927 Blessings Ave. This is a high energy music, dance and Gospel production. No tickets are required but a love offering will be taken. For information, call 863-655-1878.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments