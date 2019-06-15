‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is preparing for their Sixth Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday, July 13 at The Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
The Community Outreach will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” free concert will be 5-9 p.m.
The ministry is seeking your talents/gifts, whether that is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the Outreach portion of the event they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items. The concert will consist of Christian music and the uplifting word of God.
For information or to help out, contact The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
Centennial Gala
AVON PARK — A Centennial Celebration will be held at New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 23. Presiding Elder James Oscar Williams Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. and The Right Reverend Adam Jefferson Richardson, Jr., Senior Bishop and Presiding Prelate, will speak at 4 p.m.
The church is at 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. 863-452-5211.
