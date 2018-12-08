Kramers in concert
SEBRING — Spring Lake Presbyterian Church welcomes The Kramers in concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the church, 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring. Look for the big white cross. For information, call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Youth orchestra to perform
LAKE PLACID — Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid will host the Young Artists Symphony Orchestra, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 for their Christmas concert, “Here We Come A-Caroling.” There is no cost, but a love offering will be collected. The church is at 660 Holmes Ave. at the corner of Holmes Avenue and C.R. 621. For information, call Amanda Klatt at 425-367-2668 or email to yasorchestra@gmail.com.
Christmas Cantata announced
SEBRING — Sunridge Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Cantata, “It All Began…” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 3704 Valerie Blvd. in Sebring. Compiled by Music Director Cindy Finch and narration written by Rev. Tim Finch. Presented by the Sunridge Baptist Church Adult Praise Choir.
Annual Christmas play
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will have its annual Christmas play, “I Wish You Jesus,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 in the historic sanctuary at 117 N. Oak Ave. The play will feature orchestra, handbells and both children’s and adult’s choirs. The play explores the themes of family, dreams for the future and the Christian faith. No cost to attend but a love offering will be taken during the middle of the program. For information, call the church office at 863-465-2742.
Reality Ranch Cowboy Church
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Reality Ranch Cowboy Church will have its 5D Tom Watts Memorial Barrel Race at noon Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1980 S.R. 66 in Zolfo Springs. Paul Daily of Wild Horse Ministries will speak at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 28, Tommy Brandt will be in concert at 11 a.m. with the message by Kerry Kuhn. Reality Ranch Bronc and Bull Series at 1 p.m. Concessions available and free admission. Everyone is welcome.
For information, call Randy Johnson at 863-781-1578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.