Young Artists Symphony Orchestra
LAKE PLACID — The First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host the Young Artists Symphony Orchestra for their spring concert, “A Night at the Movies,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the church, 117 N. Oak Ave. The concert will feature arrangements of scores from several favorite movies, both old and new, as well as selections by guest artist Jeff Newell on French horn. For information on the concert, call Amanda Klatt at 425-367-2668 or email yasorchestra@gmail.com.
Catholic School fundraiser
SEBRING — St. Catherine Catholic School is holding a fundraiser selling raffle tickets to raise money for a new school bus, now through Monday, May 20, through the church at 820 Hickory St. The public is invited. First prize is $3,000; second and third prizes also available. Make checks payable to St. Catherine Catholic Church. Tickets are $25 or 5 for $100. Deadline to purchase raffle tickets is 3 p.m. Monday, May 20. Drawing to be held on Friday, May 24 after the 8 a.m. School Mass in the Parrish Hall. Raffle is limited to 2,000 tickets. For more information, visit stcathe.com or call the church at 863-385-0049.
Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid invites all children ages 4 years to fifth grade for its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14, at the church, 117 N. Oak Ave. There will be Bible lessons, great music, fun crafts, recreation time and tasty snacks. This year’s theme will be “In the Wild.” For more information, call the church office at 863-465-2742 or register online at fpclp.com.
Centennial Gala
AVON PARK — A Centennial Celebration will be held at New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 23. Presiding Elder James Oscar Williams Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. and The Right Reverend Adam Jefferson Richardson Jr., Senior Bishop and Presiding Prelate, will speak at 4 p.m. The church is at 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-452-5211.
