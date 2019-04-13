Easter Sunrise service on the Circle
SEBRING — For the third consecutive year Southside Baptist Church of Sebring will host an Easter Sunrise Service downtown on the Circle beginning at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21. Service is expected to last 35-45 minutes and will include music and drama with a short message. The church will provide chairs as well as juice and coffee. The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave.
Holy week at Spring Lake UMC
SEBRING — Spring Lake United Methodist Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 14 with a Palm Procession and worship. Maundy Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. will be worship, foot washing and Holy Communion. On Good Friday, April 19 at noon will be Way of the Cross Walk and at 7 p.m. Tenebrae Service of Darkness. Easter Sunday, April 21 at 6:30 a.m. will be a Sunrise Service and at 10 a.m. Easter worship service and Celebration of the Resurrection. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. Call 863-655-0040.
Easter egg hunt
AVON PARK — Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church will have its Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon today (Saturday, April 13) at the church, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. in Avon Park. For information, call the church at 863-452-6556.
Easter Car Hop
SEBRING — First Sebring Church will have its Easter Car Hop from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at 126 S. Pine St. in Sebring. For information, call the church at 863-385-5184.
Easter Eggstravaganza
SEBRING — Grace Church will have its annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the church, 3599 Thunderbird Road in Sebring. For information, call the church at 863-835-0869.
Holy Week services
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Christian Ministerial Association invites the Lake Placid community to attend its daily Holy Week services at Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene on April 15-19. Each service will feature a different local pastor preaching at noon, and will be preceded by half an hour of singing and special music for those who wish to come early.
This year’s preaching schedule will feature Rev. Jeff Taylor of Placid Lakes Baptist Church on Monday, Chaplain Jonathan Mercill from Advent Health on Tuesday, Rev. Bill Cole of Faith Baptist Church on Wednesday, Rev. Tim Taylor of the Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene and Rev. Richard Norris of Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday.
In addition to the churches mentioned above, special music will be provided by the choirs of First Presbyterian Church, St. Francis Anglican Episcopal Church, with solos by Brenda Hippchen of Faith Baptist Church and Mary Lou Brainerd of Eastside Christian Church, and a duet featuring the Rev. Elizabeth Nelson and Joshua Klatt.
The service begins at noon with special music including local choirs and soloists at 11:30 a.m. The Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd., immediately adjacent to Scott Funeral Home and the middle school. If you have any further questions, leave a message for Joshua Klatt at the Presbyterian Church at 863-465-2742.
Free Easter fun
SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Egg hunt is for children from preschool to 5th grade. For information, call the church office at 863-385-3234.
An Easter Cantata
SEBRING — Maranatha Baptist Church presents “Messiah Lives!” by the adult choir at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, at the church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. in Sebring. This cantata was written and composed by Lucky Shepherd who is a resident of Maranatha Village here in Sebring. These presentations will also be accompanied with a dramatic presentation accenting the musical message of one of the greatest themes of Biblical Christianity. That dynamic theme is the event and truths of Jesus Christ’s bodily resurrection from the grave three days after His death by crucifixion at the hands of the Romans. The church cordially invite you to attend and relive the incidents and message of Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead which provides the great hope of eternal life for those who accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.
Organ concert in AP
AVON PARK — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will host an organ concert by the organist from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Thursday, May 2 at the church, 595 E. Main St. Attendance is open and there will be a free-will offering to benefit Samaritan’s Touch. For information, contact the church at 863-453-4757.
