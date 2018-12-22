Union Church Christmas Eve services
AVON PARK — Union Church will have its Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. The church is at 106 N. Butler Ave. in Avon Park.
Christmas Eve cantata
SEBRING — On Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, Spring Lake Presbyterian Church will have its Christmas Eve cantata, “Bethlehem’s Light,” at 5 p.m. All are invited to enjoy the message and music of the season. Reception will follow. The church can be found at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring under the big white cross.
Twelfth Night of fun
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will celebrate Twelfth Night with fun, dancing and music by the Skylarks. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and include tapas and a selection of wine and other drinks. The church can be found at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. For information, call 863-385-7649.
Reality Ranch Cowboy Church
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Reality Ranch Cowboy Church will have its 5D Tom Watts Memorial Barrel Race at noon Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1980 State Road 66 in Zolfo Springs. Paul Daily of Wild Horse Ministries will speak at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 28, Tommy Brandt will be in concert at 11 a.m. with a message by Kerry Kuhn. Reality Ranch Bronc and Bull Series at 1 p.m. Concessions available and free admission. Everyone is welcome.
For information, call Randy Johnson at 863-781-1578.
