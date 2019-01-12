Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Wednesdays, from 10:30 a.m. to noon beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Harvest House Fellowship Church, 1957 Blessings Ave. in Lorida (the old school house).
GriefShare, a biblical 13-week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call the pastor at 863-273-5640, or go online to griefshare.org.
Wacasters in concert
LORIDA — The Wacaster Family will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Lorida, 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. A love offering will be received. For information, call 863-655-1878.
Bluegrass Gospel Sing
AVON PARK — Calvary Baptist Church will host their annual Big Bluegrass Gospel Sing at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2220 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken. Bring a covered dish. The group called “Trust In Him” will be served first.
Leisure Lakes Winter Concert Series
LAKE PLACID — Doug Day will be in concert Sunday at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church of Lake Placid at 10:45 a.m. at the church, 808 Gardenia St. Dinner on the grounds in the fellowship hall following the concert. A love offering will be taken. All are welcome. For information, 863-699-1125.
Learn English using the Bible
SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church will offer opportunity to learn English as a second language using the Bible, from 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday through April 9 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Refreshments provided. Open to all skill levels and nationalities. For information, contact Sara Leon at 305-773-4693 or email saraleon2010@live.com.
Union Congregational Homecoming
AVON PARK — Union Congregational Church welcome Booth Brothers in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at 106 N. Butler Ave. Tickets for sale at the door. There will be a hymn sing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 at the church.
Homecoming celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20 with music, stories, drama and more. Sonny’s BBQ will cater lunch.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Holiness Camp will have its next Friday service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 1001 W. Lake Isis Road in Avon Park (across from Walmart). Will feature Rev. Gary Smith, retired Church of the Nazarene pastor and camp resident. Dr. Thomas Hermiz will reside. All are welcome. The camp can be reached at 863-453-6831, office@avonparkcamp.com or avonparkcamp.org. You can watch via live stream at avonpark.comp.org.
Tuesdays in January at 10 a.m. will see Dr. Michael D. Sanders, dean of faculty at Warner University, leading Bible study on book of Hebrews in the Luce Lounge.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at 3115 Hope St. in Sebring (off Hammock Road). Tickets are $8 and include spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Pre-sale tickets available at church office. Walk-ins and take-out available until sold out. For information, call 863-471-1999.
Annual MLK prayer breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch 5087 will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21 at the Grogan Center of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Featuring Ridge 7th Day Youth Choir and theme “Stand and Be Counted — Vote!” Cost is $20 per person. For information, call Chairman Al Hinson at 863-699-2243 or Pat Henderson at 863-382-6694.
Denver and the Mile High Orchestra
SEBRING — Denver and the Mile High Orchestra will be at St. John United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, 33631 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring. There is no charge for the concert, but a Love Offering will be collected.
St. John January Spaghetti Dinner
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church January Spaghetti Dinner will be on Tuesday, Jan. 29, with seating at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Cost per ticket is $8. Walk-in and take out tickets will be available at the door.
Free community health fair
SEBRING — Church on the Ridge will host a Free Community Health Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 1130 S.R. 17 North in Sebring. Free vital sign checks. Come learn about healthcare in our area.
Women together for Christ
LAKE PLACID — The Community Church of God will host a rally at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at 735 Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Prayers, music and more. Sharon Beck will be guest speaker. Lunch will be served and there will be door prizes. You must pre-register and cost is $10. For information, call 863-464-0014 or 863-465-1874. Cut off date is Jan. 29.
