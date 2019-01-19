Adam’s Voice in concert
LAKE PLACID — Adam’s Voice from New Castle, Indiana will present a concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene. A free-will offering will be taken and there is no charge for admission. The church is at 512 Interlake Blvd.
Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Wednesdays, from 10:30 a.m. to noon beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Harvest House Fellowship Church, 1957 Blessings Ave. in Lorida (the old school house).
GriefShare, a biblical 13-week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call the Pastor at 863-273-5640, or go online to griefshare.org.
Learn English using the Bible
SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church will offer an opportunity to learn English as a second language using the Bible, from 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday through April 9, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Refreshments provided. Open to all skill levels and nationalities. For information, contact Sara Leon at 305-773-4693 or email saraleon2010@live.com.
Alpha program series
SEBRING — Alpha is a 12-week program designed to help people discover more about the Christian faith while sharing laughter and a meal. The Thursday, Jan. 24 gathering at noon will cover “Why Did Jesus Die?” For information or to sign up, call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the large white cross.
Reality Ranch Cowboy Church
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Reality Ranch Cowboy Church will have its 5D Tom Watts Memorial Barrel Race at noon on Saturday, Jan. 27, 1980 State Road 66 in Zolfo Springs. Paul Daily of Wild Horse Ministries at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 28, Tommy Brandt will be in concert at 11 a.m. with Message by Kerry Kuhn. Reality Ranch Bronc and Bull Series at 1 p.m. Concessions available and free admission. Everyone is welcome.
For information, call Randy Johnson at 863-781-1578.
Free community health fair
SEBRING — Church on the Ridge will host a Free Community Health Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 1130 State Road 17 North in Sebring. Free vital sign checks. Come learn about healthcare in our area.
Women together for Christ
LAKE PLACID — The Community Church of God will host a rally at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at 735 Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Prayers, music and more. Sharon Beck will be guest speaker. Lunch will be served and there will be door prizes. You must pre-register and cost is $10. For information, call 863-464-0014 or 863-465-1874. Cut off date is Jan. 29.
