Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join us Sunday for New Worship Service with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is located at 1016 W. Camphor St. in Avon Park. 863-453-5334.
Church of the Brethren - Sebring
SEBRING — Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Come to Jesus as a Child” from Mark 10:14-16. Special music by Bev Hann. Call the church at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — This week is World Wide Communion Sunday. The message this Sunday will be given by Pastor Cecil Hess, “All are Welcome at Our Communion Table.” Special music by Larry Cross.
The church is located on U.S. 27, four miles from Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service by Pastor John Nelson will be Express Truth in Ministry! From 2 Timothy 4:1-8. Sunday School lesson by Les Unruh will continue with 1 Timothy chapter 4:13-5.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will preach the morning worship service.
The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Email info@fbcap.net or call 863-453-6681.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — This Sunday Pastor Kevin Ahrens will preach both services, “God’s Great Commission - Membership.” Sunday night will be a Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m. for Bill Miller.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Unda’s sermon will be “Understanding Man” from Genesis 1:26-31 and 1 Timothy 10:10-16. Adult Sunday School class will be, “The Writing on the Wall” The choir introit will be “This is the Day” and the anthem “Living Bread.” Holy communion is given during service.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore's sermon will be “A Word to the Wise” from Proverbs 24:15-22. Service will include Jewel Thomas, Mary VanHooreweghe, Flossi Moore and George Kelly singing “Hide Thy O Rock of Ages.” Communion offered during service.
The church is at 2705 Alt. Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — This Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle will bring the sermon, “Man’s Helper” from Genesis 2:18-25. Bible study will be from the book of James.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, the morning service with Pastor David Altman will be “Gifts to the Church” while the evening service will be, “Praying the Lost.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin gives the sermon, “The Story of Job - Disoriented” from Job 1:1, 2:1-10. Fellowship and refreshments following the service.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Community,” from John 6:51-58. Refreshments follow service.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Ronald De Genaro Jr. sermon will be “God’s Dinner Party for the World” Biblical reference is from Luke 22:14-20. Call 863-382-1736.
