Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will conclude a three-week series on changed lives. The subject is “Historic Conversions — Paul” from Acts 9. Communion will be served, open to all.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Life is Sacred — Living Peace” from John 15:12-17. Special music is Heartland Harmonizers.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “Give Me This Mountain” from Joshua 14:6-14. Special by Nancy and Gene Tompskins and Jen Carter.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, the church will have two morning services with Pastor Stephen Ahrens preaching “Board Games 3: Battleship — The Battle For Your Family.” Baby/child dedication will also be a part of service.
There will be no evening service this week.
Vacation Bible School begins Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 from 5:15-8:15 p.m. each night for kids ages 3 through fifth grade. Light supper served. The theme is “Shipwrecked.”
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — Vacation Bible School will be held Sunday, June 23 through Friday, June 28. Classes for preschool to adult will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Theme will be “Roar” an African adventure. An experience where kids discover a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life.
The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Ed Fleagle’s sermon is “Our Constant Battle” from Colossians 3:1-4. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Faith In Flames,” based on Daniel 3:8-3:30. Special music will be provided by Alrene Batten singing “Faith in Heaven.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dennis Sheirs’ sermon will be “Entitled” from Luke 15. Service to include special by Richard Swenson, Nancy Price and Jewel Thomas honoring fathers. All fathers will receive a gift. Bible study is suspended until September.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon will be “A Holy Spirit Inspired Turnaround” from Acts 2:22-36.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “Behold the Love of the Father.”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be with Pastor David Altman, “A Father Knows His Children.” The evening sermon will be “Long Distance Healing.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Trinity Sunday” from John 16:12-15.
Call 863-382-1736.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “Father Knows Best” from John 16:12-15. Fellowship with coffee and donuts will follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “The Seeker” from Acts 10:1-48.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
