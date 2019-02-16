Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Requires Prayer and Patience” from Nehemiah 1:1-7. Special music will be the choir. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will discuss the topic, “A Hymn is Born and You Are There.” Communion will be served. Special music by the choir along with John and Wendy Britan.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service by Pastor John Nelson will be “Everything is in God’s Timing” from John 7:1-52. The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be third chapter of Nehemiah. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs brings the message, “The Great Gift Giver” from John 16:7-15. Special music by Gene Correll. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Marks of a Real Church” from Galatians 4:15-19.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Late to a Funeral” from John 11:17-53. Service will include Heartland Singers and special by George Kelly. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Leave Everything and Follow Jesus” based from Luke 5:1-11. There will be Bible study.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service with Pastor David Altman will be “A Desire for Righteousness.” The evening sermon with Pastor David Altman will be “The Beloved Son.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon from 1 Corinthians 13:1-8. There will be a guest speaker, Maureen Grodzinski from Hands4Homeless.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Do You Want to be Blessed?” from Luke 6:17-26. Call 863-382-1736.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “Stewardship — Giving to God” based on Job 1:21, 1 Corinthians 9:7 and Matthew 6:19-21. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Grow In Godly Works” based on Titus 3: 1-11. The choir’s Introit will be “Be Still, For the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem, “Beneath the Shadow of the Almightty God.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
