Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a three-week series on changed lives. The subject is “Historic Conversion — Nicodemus.” Special music by Gale Conte.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God Is Our Strength and Our Joy!” The Sunday school class will discuss “Fig Trees and Temple Coins” led by R.T. Byrum.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Christ First” from Ephesians 1:20-22. Special music next Sunday, duet with Esther Sue Wolfe and Dawn Wolfe Ziegler.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “The Four Elelments That Mark the Last Days” from Luke 17:26-27. Wednesday night Bible study will be on “Ephesians” by Tom Finneran.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is “Glorifying God Forever” from Revelation 4:1-11. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Faith In Exile,” based on Daniel 1. Special music will be a piano and organ duet by Mary Ann Fleagle and Cheryl Sanders playing “Just As I Am.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “I Choose The Bible As God’s Word” from Psalm 19:7-11.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “The Return” from 2 Peter 3:8-14. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service to include Mary VanHooreweghe and Flossi Moore singing “If I Could See This World Thru Your Eyes Lord.”
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Associate Pastor Donald Waller will preach on the theme of “Pentecost” from Acts 2 during the morning service. The worship team will lead the congregation in hymns and the prayer chorus.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon will be “Preach the Word As It Is” from Revelation 22:18-20.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “It’s Time to Take a Stand.”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon with Pastor David Altman will be “The Narrow Way.” The evening sermon will be “Miracles of Forgiveness.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Reverend Dr. Desmond Walker will preach “Friendship In A Lonely World” from 1 Samuel 18:1-4 and 20:1-3.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “People Get Ready!” from Acts 1:1-11. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.