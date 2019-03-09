Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Holiness Camp service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 in the Tabernacle featuring the Rev. John Bartolomeo, a pastor in the Bible Methodist Connection of Churches, a teacher and a camp resident. There will be special music by a men’s quartet. All are welcome.
The Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the church at 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp..com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Road to Jerusalem” with Scripture selections from Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Special piano duet by Ruth Ann Bever and Lynne Brewer.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will discuss the topic, “Does God Ever Have to Change His Clock?” No Communion this week. Special music by the choir and soloist Charles Wood. Worshipers are reminded to move their clocks forward one hour on Saturday night.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service will be given by Pastor John Nelson, “God Heals the Blind” from John 9:1-41. The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be Nehemiah 6.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs brings the message, “Jesus the Crucified King” from John 19:1-18.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new series, “Grace Card: Grace Awakening,” at both morning services. The Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. with no supper or Awanis that night. Church Youth Yard Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Ed FLeagle’s sermon is “Preparation” from Titus 3:1-8. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Reforming the Community” based on Ezra 7. The choir’s introit will be “As We Gather” and the anthem, “Come, Thou Fount.” Special music by Veronica Unda.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The church will host a special Union Psalm-Sing for the community at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the church at 117 N. Oak Ave. Fellowship and refreshments will follow. The event is a joint project between churches and everyone is invited.
For information, call the church office at 863-465-2742.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon. Missionary Conference will take place Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 with special guest speaker Ali Mitchell.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “A Sign of Wine” from John 2:1-11. Service will include specials by Jewel Thomas and George Kelly.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Jesus’ Temptation” from Luke 4:1-14. There will be Bible study and Communion.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon “Temptation” from Luke 4:1-13.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the sermon, “The Birth of John the Baptist” from Luke 1:57-66.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Stations of the Cross are at 4:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. On Friday, March 15, following Stations of the Cross will be a fish fry and the movie, “The Passion.” Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Dwelling In God” from Psalm 91: 1-2, 9-16. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.