Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church’s Holy Week schedule will be Thursday, April 18 with Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m.; Good Friday, April 19, Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 21, Easter Sunday Worship at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on “Hosannas Should Not Stop On Sundays.” Special music by the choir, vocal solos by Larry Cross and Gale Conte and an instrumental duet by Jan Holman and Phyllis Conte. There will a Thursday Communion service at 7 p.m. and a Good Friday devotional service at 1 p.m. Friday. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message “God Reveals His Plan” from John 12:1-50 during the worship service. Communion will be celebrated. The Bible lesson during Sunday school over the next few weeks will be “Prophecy.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be an Easter cantata presented by the choir. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dr. Stephen Ahrens will begin a new series, “Superhero Saints 1: 5 Pillars of Biblical Truth,” at both services. Sunday evening he continues his “Hymnology” series with “Jesus, Keep Me Near the Cross.”
Easter Sunday will be a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. followed by breakfast with an Easter cantata at 10 a.m.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Ed Fleagle’s sermon is “A Step Closer” from Luke 19:29-40. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Consider Your Ways” based on Haggai 1. The choir’s introit will be “I Come to the Cross” and the anthem will be “Jesus Walked the Lonesome Valley.” Holy Communion observed during worship services.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “The Triumphant Christ for the Church Triumphant” from Revelation 1:13 and Matthew 21:1-4. Maundy Thursday Communion service is at 6 p.m. April 18. Good Friday Community Service is at noon April 19 at St. Catherine Catholic Church. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Palm Sunday, there will be special music celebrating Jesus’ triumphal entry. Traditional worship will be held in the sanctuary while contemporary will be held in the Genesis Center. Thursday, April 18, Maundy Thursday (Genesis Center), a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Last names A-L brings main dish, M-S a side dish, salad, and T-Z brings a dessert.
The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated. Friday, April 19 Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. held in the sanctuary. There will be special music by the choir. Sunday, April 21, Easter Sunday, traditional service in the sanctuary and contemporary worship services in the Genesis Center. Special music at all three worship services.
The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. Call the church office at 863-465-2742.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Parades” from Mark 11:1-10. Service will include Betty Murphy singing “Total Praise …,” Heartland Singers singing “What a Lovely Name,” Vic Anderson with a trumpet solo and a special by Allen Warchak. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Rev. Tim Taylor will preach the Bible message at the morning service. The Holy Week Mid-Day devotionals will be held at the Nazarene Church, beginning Monday, April 15 through Friday. Each day will begin around 11:30 a.m. with special pre-devotion music selections and hymns. The pastoral devotions will begin at noon. These services are sponsored by the Lake Placid Christian Ministerial Association
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Triumphal Entry” from Luke 19:28-40. Bible study will be on the “Body Armor of God.” The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Altman will deliver the morning sermon, “Plot Development.” The evening sermon will be “Through Samaria.” The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “Sunday’s Celebration, But Friday’s Coming” from Luke 19:28-40. There will be a processional to celebrate Christ’s entry into Jerusalem. Fellowship with coffee and donuts will follow worship services. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — The church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 14 with a Palm Procession and worship. Maundy Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. will be worship, foot washing and Holy Communion. On Good Friday, April 19 at noon will be Way of the Cross Walk and at 7 p.m. Tenebrae Service of Darkness. Easter Sunday, April 21 at 6:30 a.m. will be a Sunrise Service and at 10 a.m. Easter worship service and Celebration of the Resurrection. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. James Catholic Church
SEBRING — The Easter Mass schedule for St. James Catholic Church will include Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 18; Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Passion of the Lord at 6 p.m. on Good Friday, April 19; Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 20; Sunrise Mass at 6:15 a.m. and Masses at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21.
Santiago Apostol Mission:
Jueves Santo: 18 de Abril a las 7 p.m. Misa Vespertina de la Cena del Señor.
Viernes Santo: 19 de Abril Vía Crucis y la Pasión del Señor a las 3 p.m.
Sábado Santo: 20 de Abril a las 8:30 p.m. Vigilia Pascual.
Domingo de la pascua: 21 de Abril a las 10 de la mañana.
The church is at 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-3215.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Joy of Palm Sunday!” from Luke 19:28-40. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
