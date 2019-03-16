Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Holiness Camp service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22 in the Tabernacle featuring Dr. Shawn Craigmiles, from the Warner University ministry department in Lake Wales. There will be special music by Jan Craigmiles. All are welcome.
The Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the church at 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp..com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Judas’ Betrayal” with Scripture selections from Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Special music by the church choir.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will discuss the topic, “Why Come to Communion?” No Communion will be served and open to all. Special music by the choir and the Kitchel Brothers.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service will be given by Pastor John Nelson, “God-The Great Shepherd” from John 10:1-42. The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be Nehemiah 7 and 8.The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Brother Gene Correll brings the message. There will be special singing. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his series, “Grace Card 2: Grace Overthinking,” at both morning services. Bill Lewis will be in win concert Sunday at 6:30 p.m. A love offering is appreciated.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is “In Light of All This” from 2 Timothy 3:1-15. The adult Sunday school lesson is “The Critical Issue of Intermarriage,” based on Ezra 9:1-10:17. The choir’s introit will be “As We Gather” and the anthem, “If You Search With All Your Heart.” A potluck in the fellowship hall will follow service. Guest speaker will be “Chip” Sherer from Bonclarken Conference Center in Flat Rock, North Carolina.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “The Leader of the Committed” from Luke 4:14-31.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Make My Job Complete” from 1 John 1:1-4. Service will include specials by the Heartland Singers.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Truth of God’s Word is Not Always Popular” from Jeremiah 26:8-15. There will be Bible study and Communion.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Ryan Myhre will bring the morning sermon, “Blessed Are The Persecuted” from Matthew 5:10. Myhre will also bring the evening sermon, “The Choosing of the Twelve” from Luke 6:12.
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “Standing Firm” from Luke 13:31-35. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring; look for the big white cross.
Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Stations of the Cross are at 4:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Join on Wednesdays as in Lent tradition, soup and salad suppers at 5:30 p.m. This year’s devotional is “The Crucified Life: Seven Words From the Cross.”
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Whom Should I Fear?” from Psalm 27. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
