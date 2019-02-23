Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Requires Prayer, Patience and Conversation” from Romans 10: 9-17. Special music will be Chris Stanley.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will discuss the topic, “Have You Seen Any Miracles Lately?” from John 2. Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and Brad Holland.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Slow to Anger, and Abounding In Steadfast Love” based from Psalm 103:1-13. There will be Bible study.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service with Pastor David Altman will be “Showing Mercy.” The evening sermon with Pastor David Altman will be “In The Wilderness of Temptation.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service by Pastor John Nelson will be “God is Grace” from John 7:53-8:11. Eileen Sala of Little Lambs ministry will present her ministry.
The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be fourth chapter of Nehemiah.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs brings the message, “The Great High Priest.” Special music by Jen Carter.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s serm on will be “The Return of Jesus Christ” based on Amos 3:7-8 and Revelations 1:1-3. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Grace Be To You” based on Titus 3:12-15 and 2 Timothy 4:19-22. Special music by Veronica Unda.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon “Honor God” from John 5:10-18.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “A Sign of Fear” from John 6: 15-21. Service will include Heartland Singers and a special by Betty Murphy and Cindy O’Rourke singing “Long Black Train.”
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the church welcomes The Kramers who will share their ministry and love of the Gospel through music. Fellowship will follow with coffee and sweets.
Bible study resumes March 5.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring; look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, guest speaker Rev. David Breeden brings the message, “Excess Baggage” from Acts 9:1-10.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Jim Langham will bring the sermon, “Scarless Healing” from Genesis 45:3-15. Call 863-382-1736.
