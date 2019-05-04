Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on “The Meaning of Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh” from 2 Corinthians 12. Special music by soloist Beverly Hann.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God Serves Us” from John 13:1-38. The Sunday school class led by R.T. Byrum will be “Why Should We Study Prophecies?”
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “New Covenant Struggles” from Acts 1:1-8.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Toby Cribbs will give a special sermon at the 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. T
he church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dr. Stephen Ahrens will give the sermon, “Superhero Saints 3: Every Member in Ministry” at both morning services. The evening service will be “Hymnology 6: A Mighty Fortress is our God.”
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is “Jesus the Living Word” from John 1:1-18 and 20:30-31. The adult Sunday school lesson is “No Condemnation,” based on Zechariah 3. Special music provided by guest violinist Melody Klatt playing “Come, Thou Fount.” Holy Communion observed during worship services.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Making Right Choices” from Colossians 1:15-20.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Purpose After Easter” from Matthew 28:5-7. Singing by Mary Van Hooreweghe and Flossi Moore with “I Shall Never Forget the Day.” Special by George Kelly.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Pastor Tim Taylor will preach the Bible message at the morning service, “The Half Has Not Been Told” from 1 Kings 10:1-11.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Nothing is Impossible for God!” from Acts 9:1-22. Bible study is the Body Armor of God.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church
AVON PARK — The church will host its Community Guest Day on Saturday, May 4 at the church, 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. African missionaries Dr. Kevin and Mrs. Natu Strathy will speak at the 11 a.m. Divine Service. Lunch will be served after the service.
All ages and friends welcome.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be “Jesus and the Law.” The evening sermon will be “Galilee.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Seeing Jesus” from Acts 5:27-32.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon “Feed my Sheep” from John 21:14-17. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow worship services.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Valuing Love” from 1 Corinthians 13:8-13. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
