Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Memorial Day weekend will be observed with Pastor Cecil Hess speaking on the subject, “Please Don’t Forget.” Folding of the U.S. flag will also take place. Special music by Beverly Hann.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God Is Our Vine!” from John 15:1-27. The Sunday school class will discuss the topic “Dry Bones” led by R.T. Byrum.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Prayer From the Inside” from Romans 8:26-27. Special music will be “Quartet.”
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, the church will meet at the Sebring Civic Center (behind the Sebring Public Library) at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Stephen Ahrens will give the sermon, “Superhero Saints 5: Defeating Super Villains.” There will be special music by Joe Lewis, baptisms in the lake, swimming and more. Everyone is invited. There will be a great meal with meat provided (bring sides).
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is “Lord God” from Luke 8:22-25. The adult Sunday school lesson is “A Fountain For Sin,” based on Zechariah 12:10-13:9. Special music by Bob and Maxine Johnson. The church office is closed Monday, May 27.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Breaking Down Barriers” from John 4:1-9.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Remembering” from 1 Corinthians 12:23-24. Service to include Memorial Day service, remembering SSGT Martin E. Roepstorff, Paul Hinman: Memorial Day, Remembering 50 years ago this week and singing by George Kelly.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Ask and You Will Receive” from John 16:23-24. Bible study will start Psalms this week.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “The Man Who Took a Stand” from Daniel 6. Service will be the end-of-the-month sing.
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon with Pastor Ryan Myhre will be “Don’t Judge Me” from Matthew 7:1-6. The evening sermon with Pastor Ryan Myhre will be “Miracles of Christ” from Mark 2:1-12.
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “I Will Come Again” from John 14:23-29. A Memorial Day hot dog lunch will follow worship services.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Jesus’ Family Values: Valuing Honesty” from Matthew 5:33-37.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Gospel Comes to Europe!” from Acts 16:9-15.
Call 863-382-1736.
