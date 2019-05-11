Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — In observance of Mother’s Day, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Mothers Whose Faith Still Inspires Us.” Special music by the Men’s Chorus.
The church meets on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, guest speaker Daryl Brezee will bring the message. The Sunday school class led by R.T. Byrum will be “The Roaring Lion.”
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Providing Church Start Leadership” from Acts 1:12-17, 21-26.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “The Hope of a Mother” from Ruth 3:1-4. The pastor will sing a special song.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, former Pastor Dr. Kevin Ahrens will give the sermon at both morning services. There will be special gifts for all the ladies in attendance for Mother’s Day. No evening service.
On Sunday, May 2,6 “Church on the Lake” at the Sebring Civic Center at 10:30 a.m. with special music, baptism, Joe Lewis in concert, swimming and more.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is “Deliverance” from 2 Corinthians 1:1-11. The adult Sunday school lesson is “The Universal Reign of Christ,” based on Zechariah 6. The choir’s introit will be “I Come to the Cross” and the anthem will be “Joyful Thanks.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Reshaping Our Lives” from Matthew 6:33.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Mother’s Day” from Colossians 3:18-25 and Ephesians 5:25. Singing by Jewel Thomas. Don and Denise Scott honor mothers.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “A Glimpse of Heaven” from Revelations 7:9-17. No Bible study this week.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be “A Mother’s Private Prayer.” The evening sermon will be “Ministry Momentum.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Hear My Voice” from John 10:22-30. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow worship services.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Offering Forgiveness” from Matthew 18:21-35.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Shepherd’s Psalm” from Psalm 23. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.