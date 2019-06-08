Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will continue a three-week series on changed lives. The subject is “Historic Conversions — Zacchaeus” from John 19. Special music by Donna Raaf.

The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.

Church of the Way

SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God Prays For Us.” The Sunday school class will discuss the topic “Key to End-Time Prophecy” led by R.T. Byrum.

The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.

Church of the Brethren-Sebring

SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “No Creeds” from 2 Timothy 3:14-17. Special music next Sunday, duet with Esther Sue Wolfe and Dawn Wolfe Ziegler. Next week select Heartland Harmonizers.

For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.

Cornerstone Christian Church

AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “Not Ashamed of the Gospel” from Romans 1:16-17. Special singing will be by Jen Carter.

The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.

First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine

SEBRING — Sunday, the church will have two morning services and an evening service. Vacation Bible School begins Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 from 5-8 p.m. each night for kids ages 3 through fifth grade. Light supper served.

The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.

First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring

SEBRING — Sunday, guest speaker Rev. Cecil Hess will bring the sermon, “What Will People Think?” from John 3:1-8.

The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.

First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — The church will have one special worship service only this Sunday, June 9, at 10 a.m. in celebration of Vacation Bible School Kick-Off, in the Genesis Center. All are invited to attend. There will be a time of prayer for the administration of VBS and the students who will be attending.

VBS is June 10-14 and registration is still open.

The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.

Heartland Christian Church

SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “The Breath of Heaven” from Acts 17:22-33. Service to include George Kelly singing.

The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.

New Beginnings Church of Sebring

SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Helper” from John 14:26. Bible study will be Psalm 3.

The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.

Parkway Free Will Baptist Church

SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “Let Him Cast the First Stone.”

The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.

Southside Baptist Church

SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be with Missionary Jim Spoto. The evening sermon with Pastor David Altman will be “The Life of Christ.” There will be a combined Sunday school with Missionaries Jim and Lori Spoto.

The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.

Spring Lake Presbyterian Church

SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Revive Us Again” from Acts 2:1-21. A brunch will follow worship service to celebrate the coming of The Holy Spirit.

The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.

Spring Lake United Methodist Church

SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Pentecost: The Birthday of the Church” from Acts 2:1-21. Bible study starts Wednesday, June 12, about Racism.

The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.

St. John United Methodist Church

SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Pentecost!” from Acts 2:1-21. Nursery available for morning service.

Call 863-382-1736.

