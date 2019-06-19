Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will conclude a three-week series on changed lives. The subject is “Historic Conversions — Cornelius” from Acts 10. Special music by Brad Holland. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God’s Kingdom is Not Here” from John 18:1-40. The Sunday school class will discuss the topic “Dealing With Doubt” led by R.T. Byrum. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preach “Board Games 4: Sorry — Real Repentance & Restoration” at both services. At 6 p.m. there will be a “Chili Cook-off.” There will also be a new video series, “The Way of the Master — Sharing Your Faith.” The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “I Choose God’s Forgiveness” from Matthew 9:1-18. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — The Hickman Family will present a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. There is no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be taken for the Hickman family. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “At Just the Right Moment” from Galatians 4:1-7. Bible study will be Psalm 4. Fellowship luncheon will be at The Palms after service. The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “The Neighbor” from Luke 10:25-37. Fellowship with coffee and donuts will follow. The church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Doing Church” from Acts 3:1-20. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Wilderness Bathing” from 1 Kings 19:1-15a. Beginning Sunday, the church will blend all three services until the first Sunday in September. New service begins at 10 a.m. Sunday school resumes in August. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
